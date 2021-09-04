Bheemla Nayak First Single: Huge Budget went into making!

Bheemla Nayak is one of the upcoming films in the Telugu film industry. Pawan Kalyan plays the titular role in the movie. It is the official remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati plays another lead role in the movie. Saagar K Chandra is the film's director.

The makers came up with the first single of the movie the other day and it has garnered a good response from everyone. We hear that the makers spent a bomb on the making of this song. As per the reports, the song was shot with a budget of 40 Lakh Rupees.

The film unit added decent VFX for the video and has bought a new folk singer from the Uttarandhra region.

Thaman S is the film's music director. Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics for the first single.