Bheems Ceciroleo Wins Prestigious ‘Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival’ Award In The ‘Best Music’ Category

Balagam movie is now the talk of the town… This small movie bagged many International Awards with its interesting family plot and also received applause from ace actors of Tollywood. Director Venu showed off his magic with a perfect family-themed plot which highlighted the emotional element between the relations. Off late, the movie bagged another International Award… The young and talented music director Bheems Ceciroleo is honoured with the 'Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Award' in the 'Best Music' category. The makers shared this good news through social media and shared their happiness with all the netizens by dropping the gala event pics…

The sound of success! 🔥🔥#BheemsCeciroleo's remarkable music in #Balagam has been honored with the Best Music award at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival, competing against 7️⃣8️⃣0️⃣+ films from 8️⃣1️⃣+ countries!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#BalagamGoesGlobal pic.twitter.com/lU5KRbbJwy — Dil Raju Productions (@DilRajuProdctns) April 30, 2023





The movie also bagged the ‘Certificate Of Excellence’ in the ‘Feature Film’ category.

Even music director Bheems is all happy holding the prestigious award…

Balagam movie is directed by Venu and produced by Harishith and Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Priyadarshee, Kavya Kalyanram, Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud.