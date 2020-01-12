Bheeshama Teaser Is Out

Nithiin starrer 'Bheeshma' is trending on social media as the teaser released just a few minutes ago is making all the movie buffs to laugh at the core.

Directed by Venky Kudumula, this movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress and Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji as supporting characters.

As announced yesterday, the teaser of this movie was dropped exactly at 10 AM and it was quite interesting and reached the expectations. Nithiin has dropped it on his Twitter account and here it is for our readers… Have a look!





The teaser gives us an idea on the movie… It starts with an ace businessman wanted to hand over his entire empire to a capable person. And then the plot gets shifted to Nithiin's character where he is shown as meme designer. The hilarious elements are handled by Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji. Whereas Rashmika is seen as the love interest of Nithiin. On the whole, we need to wait and watch how the story gets moulded and who becomes the heir of the businessman? Nithiin has done his part very well and also made us laugh with his name 'Bheeshma'.

Directed by Venky Kudumula, this movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner.

This movie will hit the big screens on 21st February, 2020.