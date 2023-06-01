‘Bhola Shankar’ first single date locked; promo on 2nd June

Mega Star Chiranjeevi is getting ready to treat movie lovers with his upcoming film “Bhola Shankar” which is in full swing under the direction of Meher Ramesh. It is known that the makers revealed that they will start the “Bhola Shankar” music festival soon.



Today they came up with the exciting update on the film's first single. The first single promo will be released tomorrow on 2 June and the full lyrical song will be released on 4 June. Sharing the details the makers posted "Let's begin the sound of ‘BholaaShankar’ with ‘Bholaa Mania’ song promo out tomorrow full lyrical song on June 4th."

The film which is a remake of Tamil hit “Vedhalam” is set for a grand release on 11 August 2023. Chiranjeevi will be romancing milky beauty Tamannaah while Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of his sister. The film stars Vennela Kishore, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Satya, Rashmi Gautam, Getup Seenu, and Bithiri Satti in important roles.

The music is tuned by Mahati Swara Sagar and Dudley is the cinematographer. The film's editing is taken care of by Marthand K Venkatesh. The film is bankrolled on AK Entertainments banner.