Bholaa Shankar: Mahesh Babu Unveils The Title Of Chiranjeevi's Next Movie
- Tollywood's Mega Star Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 66th birthday today
- The makers of his next movie 'Bholaa Shankar' unveiled the title motion poster on this special occasion!
Tollywood ace actor Chiranjeevi Konidela is celebrating his 66th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, as promised the makers of his next movie have unveiled the title poster of the movie. Another Tollywood ace actor Mahesh Babu has unveiled this new poster through his Twitter page and also extended birthday wishes to Chiru.
This title video revealed the movie's name as 'Bholaa Shankar'… The awesome BGM along with the picturesque Howrah Bridge and Kali Mata temple made the motion poster video worth watching! This movie will be directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabramhham Sunkara under the AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials banners.
Mahesh Babu also wished Chiranjeevi with a heartfelt note jotting down, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu… Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!"
It is also known that Chiranjeevi is also acting in the remake of Lucifer movie. The makers also unveiled the motion title poster on this special day and showcased our dear actor as 'God Father'… Take a look!
On the other hand, Tollywood ace actors like Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni and a few other actors wished Chiranjeevi through social media… Take a look!
Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi garu… Do continue entertaining us with your awesome movies!!!