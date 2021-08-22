Bholaa Shankar: Mahesh Babu Unveils The Title Of Chiranjeevi's Next Movie

Tollywood ace actor Chiranjeevi Konidela is celebrating his 66th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, as promised the makers of his next movie have unveiled the title poster of the movie. Another Tollywood ace actor Mahesh Babu has unveiled this new poster through his Twitter page and also extended birthday wishes to Chiru.



Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗 Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

This title video revealed the movie's name as 'Bholaa Shankar'… The awesome BGM along with the picturesque Howrah Bridge and Kali Mata temple made the motion poster video worth watching! This movie will be directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabramhham Sunkara under the AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials banners.

Mahesh Babu also wished Chiranjeevi with a heartfelt note jotting down, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu… Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!"

It is also known that Chiranjeevi is also acting in the remake of Lucifer movie. The makers also unveiled the motion title poster on this special day and showcased our dear actor as 'God Father'… Take a look!

On the other hand, Tollywood ace actors like Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni and a few other actors wished Chiranjeevi through social media… Take a look!

Allu Arjun

Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI garu . #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/s5aWtE5aQl — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2021

Samantha Akkineni

Wishing the one and only @KChiruTweets a very very happy birthday . Spending just a few hours with you sir has made a life long impression for sure 🙏 .. Master of everything 💐🥰 pic.twitter.com/rXXzVRjFCi — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 22, 2021

Rana Daggubati

Sai Dharam Tej

Growing up watching you has always been an amazing lesson. Your's is an Astounding journey that should be aspired to live and inspiration to let many live. Thank you for teaching me to Love & respect People equally. Happy Birthday Mama @KChiruTweets#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/9WY2mhHrgM — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 21, 2021

Prakash Raj

Varun Tej Konidela

Joining in on the Mega Celebrations!!! Here's the birthday Common DP of our One & Only Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu! Advance Birthday wishes to Megastar @KChiruTweets ❤️#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/btD0LhCEuw — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) August 21, 2021

Venky Kudumula

Birthday wishes to the mighty star, my star, the one and only megastar @KChiruTweets sir 🤗🎂💫🙏🏻#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/tgr0mM20Q9 — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) August 21, 2021

Sharwanand

Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi garu… Do continue entertaining us with your awesome movies!!!