‘Bhootaddam Bhaskar Narayana’ AI generated video gives goosebumps

Bhaskar Narayana’s unique crime thriller Bhoothadham starring Shiva Kandukuri is creating huge buzz with its amazing promotional content. Produced by Snehal, Shasidhar and Karthik, this movie is directed by Purushottam Raj.

The already released teaser of this suspense thriller made with a different content concept, the trailer entertaining with seat edge thrilling elements has increased the curiosity of the audience. The film’s title song has gone viral with music composed by new age star composer Sricharan Pakala. The film will release on March 1. In this context, the song ‘Shiva Trap Trance’ was released from this film. Oscar winner MM Keeravani launched this song. Composed by Sricharan Pakala, this song gave me goose bumps. The lyrics given by Chaitanya Prasad are amazing.

Sung by Singal Kalabhairava with high energy, this song really takes you into a trance. The song was created using Lyrical Visuals AI Chat GPT. This is the first generated lyrical video in Indian cinema. The song launching event was grand with hero Suhas as the chief guest. Director Vijay Kanakamedala and heroine Varsha Bollamma participated as guests in this ceremony.Hero Suhas, who was the chief guest at the song launch event, said, “Congratulations to producers Snehal, Shasidhar, Karthik and director Purushottam Raj. The production values are amazing. Before Color Photo, I acted as Shiva’s friend in the movie ‘Manu Charitra’. Raj Kandukuri is someone who truly cares for him like his own child.

Producers Snehal, Sashidhar and Karthik said.. The trailer created huge buzz with excellent response. Thanks to Keeravani for launching this song. Thanks to Suhas, Vijay and Varsha for this request. Shri Charan has given excellent music. Chaitanya Prasad has contributed a lot of great literature. Thanks to all the team. The movie is coming on March 1. Be sure to watch it in theaters. Everyone will like it very much,” he said. The ceremony was very grand with all the members of the film unit participating.