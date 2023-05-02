Bhuvana Vijayam Trailer: Sunil And Vennela Kishore Promise A Complete Thriller With Hilarious Elements

Tollywood’s ace actor Sunil is in the best phase of his career… Along with bagging the best character roles in Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, he is also doing a lead role for Bhuvana Vijayam movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Bigboss Vasanthi, 30 years Pruthvi and Dhanraj. Already the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and now the trailer is all hilarious yet showcased a glimpse of thrilling a concept.

Along with the makers, even Sunil and Vennela Kishore also shared the trailer of Bhuvana Vijayam movie on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, “Crime Comedy - Thriller that rides on Some fabulous Performances #BhuvanaVijayamTrailer is out Now https://youtu.be/pAuv514L8Lg #BhuvanaVijayamOnMay12th”.

Going with the trailer, it starts off with two Yama doothas who come from the world of hell to take the soul of Dhanraj land in Sunil's office to collect a few other people also along with them. Then it is shown that director Goparaju Ramana asks the writers who are waiting to narrate a story one by one. But then feeling star Sunil enters the scene and is seen arguing with other characters. But at the end, we witness some emotional scenes and the lead actors also pray to God to save Perumal's daughter. So, we need to wait and watch to know the main plot of this confusing drama.

Bhuvana Vijayam is directed by Yalamanda Charan and produced by Kiram & VSK under the Mirth Media and Himalaya Studio Mansions banners. It will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023…