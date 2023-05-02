Live
- Apple and Google unite to fight stalkers and trackers
- New OTT and gaming platform iTAP offers unique content, gaming, and rewarding system
- Supreme Court says aye for SIT investigation into irregularities of past AP govt.
- NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post
- 8 AM Metro Trailer: Saiyami Kher And Gulshan’s Heart-Touching Story Is All Interesting
- CBI Found ₹20 Crore In Cash From Former WAPCOS CMD
- North Coastal Andhra will turn into job hub in coming days: YS Jagan
- Senior Actor Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Release Date Is Locked
- 'Vimanam' makers invite audience to share their first flight experience & win gifts
- Two killed in two road mishaps in Karimnagar
Bhuvana Vijayam Trailer: Sunil And Vennela Kishore Promise A Complete Thriller With Hilarious Elements
- Sunil, Harsha and Vennela Kishore’s Bhuvana Vijayam trailer is all interesting having the elements of humour and an emotional backdrop!
- This movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023…
Tollywood’s ace actor Sunil is in the best phase of his career… Along with bagging the best character roles in Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, he is also doing a lead role for Bhuvana Vijayam movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Bigboss Vasanthi, 30 years Pruthvi and Dhanraj. Already the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and now the trailer is all hilarious yet showcased a glimpse of thrilling a concept.
Along with the makers, even Sunil and Vennela Kishore also shared the trailer of Bhuvana Vijayam movie on their Twitter pages… Take a look!
Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, “Crime Comedy - Thriller that rides on Some fabulous Performances #BhuvanaVijayamTrailer is out Now https://youtu.be/pAuv514L8Lg #BhuvanaVijayamOnMay12th”.
Going with the trailer, it starts off with two Yama doothas who come from the world of hell to take the soul of Dhanraj land in Sunil's office to collect a few other people also along with them. Then it is shown that director Goparaju Ramana asks the writers who are waiting to narrate a story one by one. But then feeling star Sunil enters the scene and is seen arguing with other characters. But at the end, we witness some emotional scenes and the lead actors also pray to God to save Perumal's daughter. So, we need to wait and watch to know the main plot of this confusing drama.
Bhuvana Vijayam is directed by Yalamanda Charan and produced by Kiram & VSK under the Mirth Media and Himalaya Studio Mansions banners. It will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023…