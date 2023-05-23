Live
- UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: Ishita Kishore tops the exam
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ First Look Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow
- The Kerala Story Movie Is The First Female-Centric Movie Of The Year To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club
- Dimple Hayathi Biography: Age, Career, Family, Networth, Movies, Controversies
- Bichagadu 2 Achieve break-even within a mere 4 days
- Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after falling under train in Prakasam
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy condemns false propaganda on YS Avinash, says he is cooperating to CBI
- G20 Summit: RRR Actor Ram Charan Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut
- AP POLYCET 2023 counseling schedule released, here are the dates
- UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Declared: Ishita Kishore Tops the Examination
Bichagadu 2 Achieve break-even within a mere 4 days
Bichagadu 2, the Telugu dubbed version of Pichaikkaran 2, a film written, directed, and enacted by musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony, made its debut...
Bichagadu 2, the Telugu dubbed version of Pichaikkaran 2, a film written, directed, and enacted by musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony, made its debut in Tamil and Telugu on May 19. However, upon its theatrical release, the movie garnered reviews labeling it as a mediocre thriller with only a few standout moments.
Fans of Vijay Antony and the original Bichagadu had high hopes for Bichagadu 2, despite it not being a direct sequel to its predecessor. The film heavily relied on sister sentiment and emotional elements to resonate with the audience.
Although the movie received a mixed to a lukewarm response at the box office, its Telugu openings outperformed the original release in Tamil Nadu. Notably, Bichagadu 2 even surpassed the day one collection of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Telugu, further bolstering its initial reception. In fact, Vijay Antony's movie emerged as the 11th cleanest hit in Telugu cinema for the year 2023.
Despite the underwhelming response at the ticket counters, Bichagadu 2 managed to achieve break-even within a mere four days of its theatrical release. This feat is remarkable, considering the initial lukewarm reviews, and demonstrates the movie's ability to attract audiences and recover its production costs. In total, the film amassed an overall worldwide collection of Rs 23.63 Crore (Rs 11.60 Crore Share).