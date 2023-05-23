Bichagadu 2 Achieve break-even within a mere 4 days

Bichagadu 2, the Telugu dubbed version of Pichaikkaran 2, a film written, directed, and enacted by musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony, made its debut in Tamil and Telugu on May 19. However, upon its theatrical release, the movie garnered reviews labeling it as a mediocre thriller with only a few standout moments.

Fans of Vijay Antony and the original Bichagadu had high hopes for Bichagadu 2, despite it not being a direct sequel to its predecessor. The film heavily relied on sister sentiment and emotional elements to resonate with the audience.

Although the movie received a mixed to a lukewarm response at the box office, its Telugu openings outperformed the original release in Tamil Nadu. Notably, Bichagadu 2 even surpassed the day one collection of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Telugu, further bolstering its initial reception. In fact, Vijay Antony's movie emerged as the 11th cleanest hit in Telugu cinema for the year 2023.

Despite the underwhelming response at the ticket counters, Bichagadu 2 managed to achieve break-even within a mere four days of its theatrical release. This feat is remarkable, considering the initial lukewarm reviews, and demonstrates the movie's ability to attract audiences and recover its production costs. In total, the film amassed an overall worldwide collection of Rs 23.63 Crore (Rs 11.60 Crore Share).