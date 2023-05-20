Bichagadu 2 First Day Collections

"Bichagadu 2" had a highly successful opening day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, benefiting greatly from the popularity of its predecessor, "Bichagadu." The film exceeded expectations and performed well on its first day.

The box office collection of "Bichagadu 2" reached Rs 4 crore in AP and Telangana, with an estimated distributor share of around Rs 2.30 crore.

The movie features Vijay Antony in dual roles and revolves around the theme of sister sentiment. Notably, Vijay Antony also directed the film.

It remains to be seen how the movie fares in the following days. However, currently, it seems likely to easily reach the break-even point.