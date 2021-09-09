Big News: Pawan Kalyan And Harish Shankar Movie Is Titled As 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'

As promised the makers of Pawan Kalyan's 28th film have revealed the title of this most awaited movie. It is titled as 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' and along with it even the title poster is also out that showcased Pawan in a complete stylish attire. It is definitely a celebration to all the fans of this Power Star as their favourite star is lining up a couple of movies after taking a break of 2 years.



Director Harish Shankar shared the title poster on his Twitter page and treated all the fans of Pawan Kalyan today…

The title poster is quite interesting and showcased Pawan in a stylish appeal sporting in a leather jacket and denim pants. He is seen having a sip of tea sitting on his stylish bike. The background is set in National Capital and has Indian Gate with a cloudy appeal. This poster raised the expectations on the movie.

Sharing this poster, Harish Shankar wrote, "Let's rock again…".

'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' movie is expected to go on floors from Dussehra and it will hit the big screens in 2022. Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad is roped in to take care of the music department while Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Speaking about other projects of Pawan Kalyan, he will next be seen in Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Saagar K Chandra's Bheemla Nayak. Well, this movie is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. According to the sources, Rana Daggubati will reprise the role of Prithviraj essaying the role of Daniel and Pawan Kalyan will mimic Biju Menon's role and will be seen as cop Bheemla Nayak. Coming to Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it is said that Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a diamond thief in this movie.