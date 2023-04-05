Big Surprise: Allu Arjun Goes Missing In Pushpa 2 Glimpse

Today is definitely a big day for all the netizens and Tollywood movie buffs. As stylish star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 is the most-awaited movie of the season, the makers surprised all the fans by unveiling a thrilling glimpse and made us eagerly await for the birthday of this Allu clan's superstar. As Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 27th birthday today, she turned a year older. The makers also shared a new poster of our dear Srivalli and drew more attention towards the movie.



Along with sharing the glimpse, the makers also wrote, "#WhereIsPushpa ? The search ends soon! - https://youtu.be/JG-u9rNLq50 The HUNT before the RULE. Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM. #PushpaTheRule Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @PushpaMovie".

Well, the promo showcases Pushpa Raj escaping from the Tirupati jail even though he is hurt by a bullet. So, the police officials begin their search for this smuggler. But the riots and chaos create confusion… All the questions will be answered on 7th April, 2023 @ 4:05 PM as our dear stylish star is all going to turn a year older on that special day!

The promo is also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Today being Rashmika's 27th birthday, the makers also unveiled the special poster of Srivalli on their Twitter page…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wished Rashmika jotting down, "Team #PushpaTheRule wishes the gorgeous 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to RULE our hearts".

Rashmika looked lovely in the poster sporting in a red half saree. Well, the first part showcased the journey of smuggler Pushpa Raj. Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red gold smuggler Pushpa Raj. The first part showcases his journey of success as how he grew from being daily labour to the biggest smuggler in his area! The ending of the first part showcased Pushpa Raj having a fight with the cop Fahadh Faasil and marrying his lover Srivalli.

Speaking about the movie, it deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya will be seen as Dakshayani, Sunil will be seen as Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters. This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.