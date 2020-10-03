Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash disappointed with Sujatha's behaviour

A fashion show took place in the Bigg Boss house on Friday episode. The male and female inmates wore clothes sponsored by a brand and took part in the fashion show. Interestingly, Avinash was chosen as the best from the male inmates. Bigg Boss has given him an interesting task which generates fun and entertainment.

During the task, Avinash had to act as a mirror and reveal the feelings of female contestants in a funny manner. During the task, Sujatha was hurt by Avinash's comments and she expressed her feelings at a later point in time.

When Avinash came to know that Sujatha was hurt by his comments, he was disappointed. Avinash shared with Ariyana that he asked Bigg Boss not to get involved in tasks like this as he is becoming a reason for hurting someone in the house.