Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss 'Fan' Interaction on Cards

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is in the seventh week. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of a TV show. Just like how celebrities do a fan interaction on social media, the Star MAA management is also now coming up with an interactive session on social media for Bigg Boss host, Bigg Boss, and the housemates. The inmates can send in questions on social media and the organizers will take it to the Bigg Boss, host, and the inmates.

BiggBoss ni, Host ni & Housemates ni emana adagalanukunte #AskBiggBoss use chesi mi question ni mi social media lo type cheyandi. pic.twitter.com/w0bOis0eAa — starmaa (@StarMaa) October 22, 2020

It looks like Nagarjuna will answer all the questions asked by the fans and audiences during the weekend episode. We have to see if this happens this weekend or the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned to us for more details on the same.

Bigg Boss Tv show is registering good TRP numbers.