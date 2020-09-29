This Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestant Lost 10 Lakhs To Enter The House?

Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss has earned a large number of viewers in all the languages within a short span of time. In most of the states, it is the most favourite reality show in their respective languages.



It has been a practice to bring in big celebrities into the Bigg Boss house and make them host the show. So it is not unusual for contestants to become celebrities once they take part in the Bigg Boss competition.



We have many examples in Kannada alone. This reality show brings good recognition for the participants, and hence some people make herculean efforts to somehow become participants in this show



A few contestants intentionally pull controversies on themselves to draw the attention of selectors for the Bigg Boss. Now here is a case of a contestant who lost about ten lakhs during the process of his attempt to become a contestant on the show.



We are talking about actor Avinash, who was part of a Telugu entertainment show called "Jabardasth". The actor left the show abruptly to enter Bigg Boss reportedly in violation of his contract agreement.



He had to shell down ten lakhs fine as per the agreement before leaving the show, it is learnt. Avinash entered Bigg Boss through wild card entry and we hear that he was offered a very huge sum to get him board the show.



According to Surya Kiran who got eliminated last week, the Bigg Boss organisers are giving a very big sum to the participants who are in the Bigg Boss house. "Bigg Boss organisers gave me five times more than what I demanded for my participation," said Suriya Kiran.



Telugu Bigg Boss season 4 is in progress for the past two weeks and it is being hosted by Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show which has become a big hit in Telugu has drawn the attention of lakhs of viewers and a lot of talk is going on regarding the show.

