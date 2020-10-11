Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Gangavva predicts Sujatha's elimination

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Gangavva is facing some health issues in the Bigg Boss house and the organizers decided to bring her out of the house. On Saturday episode, we can see Nagarjuna telling the audiences that her health has been a concern to them and Bigg Boss decided to send her out of the house. Gangavva too pleaded with Bigg Boss organizers to send her out as she is not able to cope up with the situations inside the house.

Gangavva came out of the Bigg Boss house and joined Nagarjuna on the stage. She interacted with the inmates and revealed her opinions on them, one by one. Interestingly, Gangavva predicted the elimination of Sujatha beforehand. Sujatha is one of the 9 members in the nominations. Gangavva expressed her feeling to Sujatha about her coming out of the house on Sunday.

As per our sources, it is Sujatha who is getting eliminated from the show.