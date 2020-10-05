Sunday means a Fun Day in the Bigg Boss house. In the similar manner, on Sunday, Bigg Boss inmates played a fun game in the Bigg Boss house. The organizers have come up with a Gender Equality game that enabled the female contestants to dress up males and the male contestants dressing up as females. They all did a fashion show in the house.

All the inmates presented themselves in unique outfits. The inmates had fun while playing the game with Nagarjuna moderating the same. He has given the feedback to all of them for their looks. Some inmates presented themselves differently and impressed everyone.

Although Nagarjuna revealed that there will be a elimination, it did not happen this time. Swathi Deekshith alone got eliminated.