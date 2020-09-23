Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni, the host of Bigg Boss TV show has clearly instructed the inmates not to play a safe game in the house. He has mentioned to them that they should play the game for themselves and understand the rules of the game.

During the task on Tuesday, most of the inmates started playing safe again. They are not following the rules of the game and have began coming to their own conclusions. Ukku Hrudayam task is an inter dependency task but the way the inmates played it clearly shows their lack of understanding.

Especially, Noel and the team Humans are not at all showing interest to take the game forward. They are constantly worried about losing the game but they are not cocnerned about how to win the game.

Nagarjuna might surely shower his anger on them.