Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Inmates chose villains in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu : On Saturday, Nagarjuna made the inmates play different tasks in the Bigg Boss house. One of them is a task about the inmates choosing villains in the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna sent a crown to the house and asked the inmates to put it on others' head and give the reason for why they think the particular person as the villain.

Akhil gave the crown to Abhijeet and gave a valid reason to which Abhijeet too agreed. Sohel gave it to Ariyana saying that they always fight in the house. Amma Rajashekar gave the villain crown to Abhijeet and he gave it back to Amma Rajasekhar saying to him that he should be careful about what he is talking about. Harika gave the crown to Mehboob and Mehboob gave it to Harika. Avinash gave the crown to Lasya saying that she did not serve him coffee.

Lasya gave it to Avinash. Ariyana gave the crown to Akhil saying that he is a strong competitor. Monal gave it to Lasya.