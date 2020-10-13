Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai vs Sohel in the house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel Ryan is the house captain in the Bigg Boss house for the sixth week. Sohel is trying his best not to lose his cool on anyone in the house. But, he lost temper on Ariyana already, on Monday episode. At the same time, he had arguments with Kumar Sai.

While discussing the issue of cleaning the utensils, Kumar Sai and Sohel argued with one another. Kumar Sai raised objections to the tone that Sohel used. Sohel raised the objection that Kumar Sai was pointing fingers towards him. Sohel asked Kumar Sai to drop his finger with full of aggression and attitude.

Kumar Sai did not like it and raised the same during the nominations. Sohel nominated Kumar Sai and because Sohel is the captain, Kumar Sai could not nominate him