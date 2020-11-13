Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Lasya reveals shocking news about her husband

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: As the ongoing fourth season of Bigg Boss has been receiving fewer TRPs when compared to the previous season, the makers have been struggling hard to come up with some interesting content for the audience.

On this note, Big Boss gave an interesting task for the audience. Every contestant should come into the confession room and confess a dark secret or an incident that took place in their life. Akhil who is currently in the secret room will listen to the secret and will decide if that contestant can receive a letter from their family or not. On this note, anchor Lasya revealed shocking news just a couple of days ago. Lasya revealed that they have aborted their first baby which came out as a shock for the audience. But, Lasya gace yet another shock to the fans as well as her family members by revealing that her husband Manjunath is one year younger than her.

Akhil who liked her confession gave her the letter. Lasya became a very emotional scene after reading the letter.