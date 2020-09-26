Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Lounge area opened in Bigg Boss house!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show has been generating a lot of interest in the audiences now. Swathi Deekshith is the new contestant in the house. She is the third wild card contestant in the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, her entry has resulted in the opening of the Lounge area.

Lounge area was opened after a small game that was played by Swathi Deekshith and other male housemates. The male housemates were asked to impress Swathi Deekshith. As per the task, all the male housemates made different attempts to impress her. After the task, Swathi Deekshith picked four male housemates. Bigg Boss revealed that there is a surprise in the house, and then announced that the Lounge area is open. So far, the Lounge area is closed. Swathi Deekshith and the other four inmates partied in the Lounge area.