Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Monal plants a kiss on Avinash's forehead

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash is one of the entertainers in the Bigg Boss house right now. He has been doing his job pretty well throughout the show. Comparatively, Avinash is close to Ariyana in the house. Apart from that, he also moves along well with all the others in the house. Interestingly, Avinash is also getting closer to Monal these days. Last week, in a couple of episodes, we have seen Avinash hanging around with Monal and cracking jokes with her.

After the eliminations segment on Monday episode, Avinash and Monal were having fun in each other's company. They were discussing in the garden area and Monal planted a kiss on Avinash's forehead. Avinash expressed happiness over the same and he felt elated and announced to the camera that Monal kissed him.

Akhil and Ariyana were also present there in the garden area and they too enjoyed watching the same. Monal is in the nominations this week and we have to see if she is going to get saved or get evicted.