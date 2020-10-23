Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Noel, Amma Rajasekhar & a Promise

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: On Thursday episode, the captaincy task took place in the Bigg Boss house. Avinash has become the captain of the house. Apart from that, a lot more discussions too took place in the Bigg Boss house, along with an argument between Amma Rajasekhar and Noel.

Things are not well between the two since the time Noel nominated Amma Rajasekhar as he evicted Swathi Deekshith. On Thursday, they discussed about a promise. Noel, without losing his cool tried telling to Rajasekhar that he would keep the promise but Amma Rajasekhar was showering his frustration altogether on Noel. Amma Rajasekhar commented on Noel's character basing on the same. The other inmates tried to calm them down but it did not help.

After the argument, Noel asked Abhijeet if he was happy and Abhijeet apologized to him.

In the end, it turned out to be about something that happened outside the Bigg Boss house.