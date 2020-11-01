Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Noel argues with Avinash & Amma Rajasekhar

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Noel left the Bigg Boss house as the doctors advised him a surgery. On Saturday, Noel returned to the Bigg Boss stage to receive a proper send-off from the inmates. Noel revealed about his health condition that he is suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis. Noel revealed that it has worsened during his stay in the house, and he needs surgery for the same.

While he was interacting with the inmates, he argued with Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash. Noel said that both hurt him by joking about his pain which he did not like. Noel made both Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash stand on a single leg and then asked them if it pained. After that, he revealed that he suffered pain a thousand times more than that.

In the process, Noel commented that Avinash is doing cheap comedy which hurt him. Avinash became aggressive and fired on Noel that he should not have said that. Amma too joined him and attacked Noel back. The heated arguments took place and Nagarjuna intervened to separate them and then sent Noel.