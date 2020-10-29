Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Samantha gets a big paycheck!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Samantha Akkineni started her journey as a TV host with Bigg Boss TV show. However, it is temporary. Samantha hosted the TV show's special Dusshera episode. With the show's host Nagarjuna Akkineni not available in the town, Samantha replaced him. Everyone thought that Samantha would host the TV show only for one weekend but the latest reports reveal to us that she would host the TV show for two more weekends.

As per the reports, Samantha will be getting a paycheck of 2.5 crores, on the whole, for her journey with the TV show. Samantha's Dusshera episode has impressed everyone big time. She was lively and candid with the inmates. She also did her groundwork before interacting with the inmates.

Samantha is happy to be on the TV as it helps her to reach more audiences. The Star MAA management is also happy with Samantha's presence on the TV show. We will get to know the TRP of the episode next week!