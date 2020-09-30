Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel becomes nervous with nominations

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Syed Sohel Ryan is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Sohel is in the nominations currently. Since he is in the nominations, Sohel has been very nervous in the Bigg Boss house right now.

Sohel is not able to do well in the house, especially in the tasks that took place in the fourth week. Sohel has picked up arguments with Abhijeet and Ariyana in the house. He is also angry with Divi in the house.

Sohel argued with Abhijeet that he did not perform well in the house. Also, he began talking that Abhijeet used female contestants to win the task. Abhijeet did not like it and argued back with him about the same. However, Sohel spoke with sarcasm about Abhijeet. The argument ended up abruptly but it might trigger up again soon.