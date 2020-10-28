Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel pissed off with Monal

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu is an interesting TV show which is in the eighth week now. On Monday, the nominations procedure took place and 6 members entered the nominations phase. After the nominations procedure, the inmates discussed the same with one another.

Sohel spoke to Monal personally and suggested to her that she should not carry the conversation between two people to a third person. Sohel explained to her with examples and asked her to stay silent even if a third person asks about it. Monal accepted his suggestion but later, she shared it with Akhil who in turn shared it with Sohel again.

Sohel explained to Akhil that he already suggested to Monal, not to indulge in such activities. He also told that he was pissed off with such behavior. Later, he spoke to Monal again asking why she did that. Monal tried to defend what she did but Sohel lost interest in the same.