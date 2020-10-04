Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: What's cooking between Ariyana & Avinash?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash is the only contestant in the Bigg Boss house, who is jovial and also entertaining. Avinash has been providing a great entertainment in the Bigg Boss house. On Saturday's episode, a funny task took place in the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna reminded Avinash of an incident that happened between him and Ariyana. Avinash wrote on sofa that Ariyana is very cool but Nagarjuna teased him saying that he must have written I Love You.

The track went on for a while, creating a lot of fun in the Bigg Boss house. Avinash was pleading Nagarjuna to make it clear as he wants to get married after going out of the Bigg Boss house. During this, Avinash has come up with his usual wit and humour to bring laughs in the Bigg Boss house. From the past few days, both Ariyana and Avinash were seen together in the Bigg Boss house and playing their game well.