Bigg Boss 4: The Stage Is Set To Entertain Amidst Coronavirus Crisis
Guys… Just a few hours left to set the stage for most awaited reality show Bigg Boss 4.
Guys… Just a few hours left to set the stage for most awaited reality show Bigg Boss 4. Our dear King Nagarjuna is back as the host of this season and promised to entertain the audience with his mark action. We all need to stick to Star Maa channel @ 6 PM to know who all contestants are going to enter the Bigg Boss house. As Covid-19 pandemic is still rapidly spreading, the organizers have taken all the precautionary measures and put the 30 contestants in 14-day quarantine period. Well, out of 30, only 16 members will be sent into the house after checking for Corona symptoms once again.
As the time is nearing, Star Maa channel is not leaving any stone unturned in terms of promotion. Well, it's the latest post on Instagram once again proved that when Bigg Boss enters the TV, then no need to specially mention about the TRP ratings.
Through this post, we can know that Bigg Boss 4 promo is trending on the top and the stage is ready to set on fire with King Nagarjuna…
Well, here is the new promo of the biggest reality show. King Nag is seen coming down with all fire and sparkles and doling out, "Mask is needed to protect the face, not for entertainment…". This simple dialogue is enough to create noise on social media. And yes we ready to expect the unexpected in the opening episode of Bigg Boss 4.
We all know that in the promo's released earlier had Nagarjuna in 3 avatars mimicking 'Manam' movie. One being the older one with traditional 'Pancha' style, the second is the young generation boy with 'Yo-Yo' attitude and the third one with the middle-aged person being sophisticated!!!
Coming to the list of contestants, we are here with an almost final list of contestants of Bigg Boss 4 season… Have a look!
As per the latest reports, choreographer-turned-director Amma Rajasekhar, director Surya Kiran, actress Monal Gajjar, news presenter Devi, supporting actress Karate Kalyani, singer-TV-host Noel Sean, Jabardasth fame Avinash, YouTuber Gangavva, social media stars Mehaboob Shaik, Dethadi Harika, TV host Lasya Manjunath, VJ Ariana Glory, TV actors Thanuja Puttaswamy, Syed Sohail Ryan and others are the confirmed contestants for the show.
Check out the social media accounts of a few Big Boss 4 contestants… Have a look!
Monal Gajjar
Wish you all a very happy, prosperous and healthy Onam! 🌺🌼🌻🌸🌺 . Style by :- @aanalsavaliya Captured:- @deep_joshi_gallery Jewelleries:- @mortantra Make up hair :- @aanalsavaliya #onam #onamfestival #onamcelebration #onamspecial #kerala #onamsaree #onamvibes #onamission #onamsadhya #festival #india #happiness #keralam#keralatourism #happyonam #love #onamdresscode #onamusically #keralagodsowncountry #maveli #keralagram #hyderabad #chennai #actor #actorlife #celebration #silklinensaree #monalgajjar #mmonalgajjar #imqueen👸🏻👑
Noel Sean
Lasya Manjunath
My YouTube Channel Reached 3,50,000 Subscribers ❤️ #LasyaTalks .. Link In "Bio" Love U So Much for Ur support and ❤️ Towards Me .. keep Loving Me & Keep Supporting Me ..! Ilage mimmalni Inka entertain cheyadaniki Try chestha 😍🤗..! #MileStone September 1st week nundi every week Giveaway plan chesthunnam .. Giveaway suggestions comments lo pettandi😘
Avinash Kalla
Devi Nagavalli
Abhijeet Duddala
Mehaboob Shaikh
Let the dog's bark, the lion is still the king 👑 . . . . . PC : @prashanth_photo_graphy EC : @difender007 . . . . . . #mensfashion #men #mensstyle #style #lifestyle #blogger #influencer #creator #contentcreator #content #mehaboobdilse #mehu #mehaboob #telugu #youtube #hyderabad #hyderbadi #hyderbadblogger #instagram #instadaily #instagood #insta #instamood #insta #viral #trending
Syed Sohail Ryan
Akhil Sarthak
Dethadi Harika
Well, we need to wait till 6 PM to know more details of Bigg Boss 4 season!!! Stay tuned to Star MAA guys…