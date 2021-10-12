Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: BB Bommala Task on fire

The captaincy contender task is going to be interesting in the house. BB Bommala Task is the captaincy task for the sixth week in the house. The Bigg Boss house is divided into four teams. All the four teams will have to work on designing toys. There will be quality check experts.



Kajal and Siri are the quality check experts in the task. As per the promo, both are very hard and strict with their job. It looks like Kajal and Siri have angered Anne master in the house.



From the beginning, Anne Master is extremely upset with the way Kajal and Siri are performing in the Bigg Boss house. She has yelled at both the inmates that they are being partial and not fulfilling their responsibilities.



The episode is going to be high on emotions today and we have to see how things will unfold.