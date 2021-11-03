Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 59 Highlights

The episode started with Sunny saying that Shannu and Siri are taking stands for Jessie but are staying away from him when he is suffering. Anne and Sreeram are talking about Kajal and how cunning she is. Ravi said that he wanted to bring Priyanka's topic when talking about Maanas but Shannu said that he has been saying that Priyanka for a long time and it would be good if she understands it. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Diridi be ready' song.

Shannu, Siri and Ravi are seen talking about how Sunny is being manipulated by his friends. Bigg Boss gives an immunity task. The housemates have to run and take other housemates bags and go into the safe zone. The person who comes last and the person on the bag will be in the danger zone. After all the rounds, only one will get into the safe zone. Sreeram stops intentionally and Kajal also comes to the danger zone. With maximum votes, Kajal stays in nominations. Jessie and Sunny stand in the danger zone. With maximum votes, Sunny stays in nominations.

Sunny and Ravi are seen talking about the process. He discusses the same with Kajal and said that Sreeram played a mind game and also made a statement that Siri doesn't like her. Shannu ties knots to some of the bags. The participants get confused but managed to come to the safe zone. Jessie stays in nominations. Sunny is seen talking to Jessie that Sreeram is feeling jealous. Sreeram and Viswa comes to the danger zone. Viswa stays in nominations. Viswa is seen talking to Sunny and Kajal about Maanas voting for him.

Ravi and Siri stand in the danger zone. Siri stays in nominations. Sunny made some funny comments on the participants. Priyanka didn't bring the bag. So, Shannu considers her as disqualified. The duo gets into an argument. Priyanka cries saying that getting saved from the nominations is important to her this week. Maanas and Ravi stand in the danger zone. Anne and Sreeram took the call and Ravi stayed in nominations. Maanas and Anne stand in the danger zone and only Sreeram has the right to take a call.

Maanas stays in the nominations as Sreeram has voted for Anne. Finally, Anne and Sreeram stood in the danger zone. Anne got saved and Sreeram stays in the nominations. Bigg Boss asked Anne to bring the award she got and said that the superpower she got is that she can save a housemates from the nominations this week. Anne saved Maanas from the nominations as Maanas gave up the letter for her. Sreeram, Sunny, Viswa, Siri, Kajal, Jessie, Ravi, and Priyanka stays in nominations.



