Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 90 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates dancing to 'Thalabadi Kalabadi' songs. Shannu asked whom does she think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house and Priyanka says that it might be her or Kajal. Shannu says that Kajal has been provoking everyone. The housemates pick focus as the next task. Siri lays on Shannu's lap and the latter says that she should win.



The task is that the players should write down the sounds they heard in the sequence. Kajal gets excited and Sreeram asks her to stay quiet and they have to focus. Sunny also screams at her to stop. The duo argues and Kajal says that it is her game and she will do whatever she want to. Sunny and Maanas got all the sequences right followed by Sreeram and Siri. Sunny says that Kajal did wrong by revealing the answers and the duo argue again.



Kajal tried to apologize and Sunny doesn't talk to her. The housemates pick accuracy as the task. While eating, Sunny says that he doesn't want to talk to her and Kajal throws a tissue on him. Sunny gets offended and says that she doesn't have any common sense as well. The task is that the players should light all the bulbs in the board. Bigg Boss asked Sreeram and Siri to pick someone to play for them. Both Sreeram and Siri picked Shannu to play for them.



Siri and Sunny played first and Sunny did it first. Maanas and Sreeram played. In the end, someone helped and Maanas screams that it is wrong and leaves. Kajal is seen crying. When asked, Kajal says to Maanas that Sunny is labeling her as bad. Siri says that she is suffering from motions and Priyanka says that she should sugar and bananas. Bigg Boss says that Priyanka should stop giving her own treatment to both her as well as the housemates.



The bottom scorers Siri and Sunny gets out of the Ticket to Finale Task. Maanas and Sreeram goes for the final round. They have to break the frames with weight by sitting from a distance. Sreeram played the task for himself. Sreeram won the task becoming the first finalist to enter the finale. The housemates dance to 'Race Gurram' song celebrating his success. Sreeram says that he is in pain but is also super happy.