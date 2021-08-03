Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Here's rumored list of contestants

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in the Telugu television space. The show will soon have the fifth season. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of this TV show. The organizers will soon make the official announcement of the TV show.

There are many speculations about the contestants who are going to be a part of this TV show. As of now, there is no official confirmation on it but there is a rumored list doing rounds on social media.

We hear that Prema Kavali fame Isha Chawla, Anchors Varshini, Siva, Lobo, Ravi, Surekha Vani, Mangli, TV9 Pratyusha, choreographer Sekhar, Tik Tok Durga Rao will be a part of the fifth season of the TV show.

Bigg Boss will soon be streamed on Star MAA, in association with Endemolshine India. Nagarjuna hosted the last season too.