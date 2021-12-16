Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Hype builds around Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest now as the season is coming to an end. The show is currently in its fifth season and it will come to an end on Sunday. Meanwhile, there are a lot of interesting reports around the TV show that it will create new records in TRP for the finale episode.



There is no official clarity from the organizers but we are hearing the reports that the organizers are going to rope in popular celebrities from the Bollywood film industry as the chief guest. However, we are unsure if any one from Tollywood will make their presence in the TV show.



The grand finale of the fifth season of the TV show will be taking place on the coming Sunday. More details and announcements will be out shortly.