Bigg Boss 5 Telugu : Maanas' mother creates a fun atmosphere in BB House

Maanas is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss fifth season. He is into films since childhood and even won a Nandi award as a child artist. His mother Padmini Nagulapalli has paid a visit to the Bigg Boss house and it will be aired in today's episode.

Interestingly, Maanas' mother has created a fun atmosphere in the house by spreading some love and warmth to everyone. She has entertained everyone including her son Maanas.

In the promo, we can see her happily meeting Maanas and then talking to all the inmates. She cracked jokes about Kajal's cooking and asked Sreeram to stop calling her Aunt. She also funnily commented that she is his girlfriend and Sreeram is her boyfriend.

We have to see if she had spoken anything with Pinky who is very close with Maanas.