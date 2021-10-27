Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Priyanka, Anee, and Colorful fight!

The captaincy task in the 8th week is all about challenges. The contestant who will win a challenge will get access to the house. At the same time, the contestant will get a chance to directly take part in the captaincy task. Interestingly, one of the challenges is between Priyanka Singh and Anee.

Both Pinky and Anee have to paint a wall. One of them picked the red color and the other one picked a blue. By the end of the task, the contestant whose color dominates the wall will be declared the winner. Anee picked the red color and Pinky picked the blue color.

The promo showcased both the contestants fighting the challenge with full focus, strength, and speed. The winner of the task will get a chance to become the captain. Both Anee and Priyanka never became the captain of the house.