Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Shannu's funny comment offended Swetha in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: We've already seen Swetha Varma getting aggressive during the nominations before last week and hitting Hamida's face with paint while nominating her.

However, Swetha soon realized their mistake and also apologized to Hamida as well as Lobo for her behavior. Now, in yesterday's episode, the housemates are seen playing the 'Pelli Chupulu' task. Shanmukh is playing the role of a marriage broker. Lobo is the event manager and Swetha is Lobo's assistant. As a part of the task, Shanmukh and Swetha flirt with each other but Lobo also comes in the middle and tries to flirt with Swetha. Shannu catches them red-handedly and to taunt her in a funny way, he said that he is afraid if she will hit him on the face with the paint. Swetha said that it is absolutely not funny and goes to the restroom saying that she needs some time.

On the other hand, Lobo is seen saying to Shannu that there is nothing to feel bad as he only said it for fun. However, shanmukh said that it is his mistake to remind her of such things and though it is fun for them, it might not be like that for her.