Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Siri doubts Vishwa's sacrifice!

Siri and Vishwa are two strong contestants in the ongoing fifth season of the TV show Bigg Boss. On Monday, during the nominations, Siri sacrificed the letter and entered the nominations. Vishwa got benefited and he got a letter from his family.

Vishwa wanted to pay back Siri and decided to stay out of the captaincy task by letting her push forward in the task. Siri participated in the task and even grabbed a chance to fight for the captaincy.

However, Siri doubted the sacrifice that Vishwa made for her. In front of Vishwa, she accepted the sacrifice and expressed gratitude. But, when she was with Shanmukh, she spoke badly about the same. Vishwa does not know the same and we have to see how he reacts if someone tells him the same.