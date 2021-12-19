Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: These two contestants evicted?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss 5 Telugu TV show is creating a unique interest among the audience currently. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of the TV show. The show is in the finale week and the grand finale is taking place tonight. As per the latest reports, Siri and Maanas are eliminated from the TV show.

Both Siri and Maanas are strong contestants who faced tough situations in the house but somehow, they could not get a maximum number of votes, resulting in their eviction.

The shoot of the same is completed already and Sunday special episode will feature the eviction of both the contestants.

Siri's elimination is no surprise as Bigg Boss also confirmed her elimination yesterday but it turned out to be a prank for a few hours. She is the only female contestant in the top 5 but she failed to win the title.