Bigg Boss: Allu Arjun to appear in Bigg Boss?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the stalwarts in the movie industry. The actor is currently busy with an interesting project titled Pushpa. The film will have a grand release in two parts. Titled Pushpa: The Rise, the first part is hitting the screens on 17th December, in multiple languages.

Going by the current reports in the film industry, Allu Arjun is expected to promote his film Pushpa aggressively in North India. Ahead of the film's release, he is expected to promote the film in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 15 is currently going on in Hindi for which Salman Khan is the host.

We hear that Allu Arjun will grace the TV show, interact with the inmates and promote the film for a wider reach.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Rashmika as the heroine.