Nagarkurnool: 3 staff members issued memos; investigation underway

Nagarkurnool: An incident at the Palle Dawakhana in Indrakal village, Tadoor mandal, Nagarkurnool district, where staff locked the facility and left before the scheduled time, was reported in The Hans India on Friday. In response, higher authorities in the medical department initiated an investigation.

Dr Venkata Dasu, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, visited the Palle Dawakhana and con-ducted a detailed inquiry. Following the investigation, three staff members were issued memos for their negligence. The staff members include Mercy Madhuri, Sumitra, and Kotra Srinu.

A full-fledged investigation into the early closure of the health centre has been completed, and a re-port submitted to higher authorities, according to Mandal Medical Officer Dr Santosh Abhiram.