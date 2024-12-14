  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nagarkurnool: 3 staff members issued memos; investigation underway

Nagarkurnool: 3 staff members issued memos; investigation underway
x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: An incident at the Palle Dawakhana in Indrakal village, Tadoor mandal, Nagarkurnool district, where staff locked the facility and left...

Nagarkurnool: An incident at the Palle Dawakhana in Indrakal village, Tadoor mandal, Nagarkurnool district, where staff locked the facility and left before the scheduled time, was reported in The Hans India on Friday. In response, higher authorities in the medical department initiated an investigation.

Dr Venkata Dasu, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, visited the Palle Dawakhana and con-ducted a detailed inquiry. Following the investigation, three staff members were issued memos for their negligence. The staff members include Mercy Madhuri, Sumitra, and Kotra Srinu.

A full-fledged investigation into the early closure of the health centre has been completed, and a re-port submitted to higher authorities, according to Mandal Medical Officer Dr Santosh Abhiram.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick