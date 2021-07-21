Bigg Boss contestant in a long-distance relationship?

Anchor Ariyana Glory shot to fame with Bigg Boss season 4. She recently made it into the news with her bold interview with controversial director Ram Gopal Varma.

In the interview, Ariyana has talked about so many controversial topics and also asked about his sexual experiences. Now, an interesting buzz about Ariyana is doing rounds on the Internet. According to the reports, Ariyana is in a long-distance relationship and she is dating an NRI who works in Australia. Though she has been secretive about her personal life, these rumors are grabbing the attention of the audience.

Ariyana is now eagerly waiting for the movie offers. She is also hoping that RGV will give a much-needed break for her in her career as an actor. As of now, Ariana is only doing TV shows.