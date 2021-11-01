Bigg Boss Episode 57 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's bright entry with 'Vachadayyo Saami' song. Nag greeted the housemates and sent them sweets on the occasion of Diwali. He showed them a video of the housemates journey in Bigg Boss. The housemates who gave up on their letters and went into eliminations got their letters back. Nagarjuna divided the housemates into pairs. Ravi and Jessie, Shannu and Siri, Maanas and Priyanka, Kajal and Sunny, Viswa and Lobo play the task.



Shannu and Siri, Ravi and Jessie goes to the finale and Ravi and Jessie wins the task. Maanas goes into the safe zone. Nagarjuna invites Suma onto the stage as Bigg Boss's wife. Suma enters the Bigg Boss house and talks to the housemates from a glass cage. Suma made some funny comments on the housemates and asked so many questions to them. Sreeram sung songs about a couple of housemates. She entertained everyone and left.



Monal enters the stage dancing to 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' song. Divi enters with 'Bachelor Babu' song. Both Monal and Divi dance to 'Veira Chei Veira' song. Nagarjuna gave a fun task to the housemate. Based on the dice, they have to give away the diyas and the housemate with highest number of diyas will win. Shannu and Siri won the task. Shannu went into the safe zone. Nagarjuna invited Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda onto the stage.



They sent some sweets to the housemates. Nagarjuna shows the trailer of Anand Deverakonda starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam' which is the second production venture of Vijay Deverakonda. The housemates play another fun quiz task and Ravi, Jessie wins the task. Siri goes into the safe zone. Avika delivers an energetic performance to 'Boochade Boochade' and 'Mass Biryani' songs. Sreeram goes into the safe zone.



Avinash and Baba Bhaskar enter the Bigg Boss house and entertained everyone by mimicking the h omusemates from the glass cage. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kalpana enters the stage. She sings songs about a couple of housemates. Sohel and Ariyana enters the Bigg Boss house. Sunny, Maanas, Lobo, Viswa, Kajal, Priyanka are in Sohel's team and the rest in Ariyana's team. Shannu and Maanas play rock paper scissors. Shannu won.



Anne and Lobo play a fun game. Anne won. Priyanka and Siri Apple Banana Orange and Siri won. Ravi and Viswa play Pulusu game. Ravi won. Jessie and Kajal won 'Panch Patakha' and Jessie won. Sunny and Sreeram played word power and Sunny won. All the housemates received gifts from their family members. Mehreen, Santosh Shobhan and director Maruthi comes onto the stage and showcased the trailer of 'Manchi Rojulochayi'. They greet the housemates and play a fun game.



Sreeram becomes 'Atom Bomb' and Anne sells him and won. Viswa is a 'Bhoochakram' and Lobo sold him. Sunny turns as a 1000 wala and Kajal sells him. Maanas became a 'Seematapakai' and Priyanka sells him. Jessie is a rocket and Ravi sells him. Shannu is a sparkle and Siri sells him. Shriya Saran enters the stage as a brand ambassador of 'Moj'. Anne and Sreeram dance to 'Elluvachi Godaramma' song. Sunny and Kajal dance to 'Pedda Puli' song. Lobo and Viswa dance to 'Pattu Pattu' song.

Ravi and Jessie dance to 'Sye' song. Maanas and Priyanka dance to 'Shivaji' song. Shannu and Siri dance to 'Swing Zara' song. Ravi and Jessie won and won an international trip. There is a tie between Ravi, Jessie and Shannu, Siri. Ravi and Jessie won the 'Patakha Jodi' title. Lobo gets eliminated. The housemates cry. Nagarjuna asked to keep his 5 friends on the board and tear the remaining 6. Lobo picked Viswa, Sunny, Ravi, Priyanka and Anne as his friends.