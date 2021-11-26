Bigg Boss Episode 82 Highlights

The episode started with Kajal saying to Maanas and Sunny that her husband asked Sreeram why he failed to save his friend. Ravi is seen saying to Sreeram that he is a strong contestant which is why he mentioned his name. Sreeram's sister Ashwini enters the Bigg Boss house. She greets everyone and gave some advice to Sreeram and left the Bigg Boss house.



Maanas's mother comes into the Bigg Boss house. She becomes friendly with all the housemates and everyone is so glad to see her energy. She also made funny comments on Kajal, Sunny, etc, and says to Shannu that Deepthi lives near their house. She gave some advice to Maanas saying that his friendship is good and asked him not to get deviated and stay focused on his goal.

Sreeram sang the 'Neeve Neeve Nenanta' song for her. She left the Bigg Boss house. The housemates all say that she is very energetic and lovely. Maanas is seen avoiding Priyanka. While talking to Siri, Shannu says that he has been treating her better than how Maanas has been treating Priyanka. When Shannu goes on pause, the housemates put makeup on him. Siri goes into the freeze and the housemates also do make-up on her.

Later, Siri's mother Sridevi comes into the Bigg Boss house and hugs Siri. She says that Siri is playing very well and said that she is not liking how she is hugging Shannu. She says that Shannu has been supporting her like a father, brother which is why she is getting emotionally connected to him and she doesn't like it. Siri takes her inside and asks her not to be like that to Shannu and called Shannu in. However, Siri's mother talks dryly to him.

While talking to the housemates she says that she faced so many struggles while raising her kids and she is proud of them. She leaves the Bigg Boss house. Shannu is seen getting emotional and asks Bigg Boss to send his family. He says that he understood that Siri's mother said it as her emotion but he got hurt when Siri didn't stop her or try to correct her.

Priyanka confronts Maanas and asks him the reason behind his behavior. Maanas tries to explain that no matter how good he has been to her she keeps on expecting more which is why she has to be neutral so that they both can be happy. He said that she will be hurt every time he is treating her as a friend as she is expecting more from him. Sunny's mother enters the Bigg Boss house.