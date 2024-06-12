Bigg Boss Fame Shanmukh Jaswant's Debut Film Set for OTT Release

Telugu YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss season 5, is all set to take the leap to the big screen – well, kind of! His debut project as a leading man will be a youthful love story released directly on OTT platform ETV Win, instead of a traditional theatrical release.

The yet-to-be-officially-titled movie (though hints suggest ‘Leela’ is a frontrunner) began filming recently. Shanmukh himself shared photos from the opening ceremony on his Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of the production. Malayalam actress Anagha Ajith will be making her Tollywood debut as the female lead.

Shanmukh officially announced the film as a web film, bypassing theaters altogether. Director Vivek Atreya, along with Bekkem Venugopal and Praveen Kandrengula, joined Shanmukh for the opening ceremony, and photos from the event have been creating a buzz on social media.









Shanmukh's journey to leading man began as a YouTuber, where he garnered a significant following. This popularity propelled him to participate in Bigg Boss season 5, where he impressed audiences with his performance and became the show's runner-up. Many even anticipated him winning the title, which ultimately went to VJ Sunny.

Post-Bigg Boss, Shanmukh continued acting in web series like ‘Agent Anand Santosh’ and "The Software Developer." He has also showcased his talent in independent music videos such as ‘Rukmini,’ ‘Malupu,’ and ‘Ayoyyo.’’

Shanmukh hasn't been a stranger to headlines, sometimes for reasons beyond acting. In February 2024, he and his brother Sampath were arrested in a drug case, though they were released after a few days. Past controversies include driving under the influence and rumored past relationships, including one with Deepti Sunayana. During Bigg Boss, Shanmukh developed a connection with co-contestant Siri Hanman, but that romance reportedly fizzled out after the show.