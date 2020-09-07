Bigg Boss: Final List of Contestants

Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows in Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of the fourth season. A total of 16 contestants entered the house this time. Among them, 14 contestants are in the Bigg Boss house and two other contestants are sent to another secret house.

The following is the list of the contestants.



1. Monal Gajjar - Model and Actress



2. Surya Kiran - Film Director

3. Lasya - TV host

4. Abhijeeth Poondla - Actor

5. Sujatha - TV host

6. Mehaboob Shaikh - Youtuber

7. Devi Nagavalli - News presenter

8. Alekhya Harika - Youtube

9. Syed Sohel Ryan - Actor

10. Ariyana Glory - TV Anchor

11. Amma Rajasekhar - Dance director & Filmmaker

12.Karate Kalyani - Actor

13. Noel Sean - Singer

14. Divi Vadthya - Actor

15. Akhil Sarthak - Actor

16. Gangavva - Youtuber

The show will take place for 15 weeks. Stay tuned to us for more details on the show.

