Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 2 Highlights

The episode started with some housemates making fun of Lobo by covering him with blankets and pillows. Swetha, Jassi and Hamida are seen having a casual talk where Hamida claimed that she has pet cats as well as dogs and her cats doesn't meow but just scream Maa. Jassi made a sarcastic comment that if cats calls her maa, dogs will call her as dad. Siri and Jassi informs Bigg Boss that they are stealing some things from the housemates and hiding them to beat the boredom. Jassi requests Bigg Boss not to keep them in Jail. The next day started with the housemates dancing for Pranamam song from 'Janatha Garage'. Hamida claims that she lost some of her things.

Priyanka shares her struggles and Kajal consoles her. Kajal asks Lahari if she wants to have a connect with anyone in the house, she says that only a few are unmarried in the house and she didn't connect well with any one of them. Bigg Boss starts the nominations task with garbage bags having the printed faces of contestants and each contestant has to throw two garbage bags of persons they want to nominate. Srirama Chandra nominates Manas and Jassi. Sarayu nominated Kajal claiming that she studied the game and all the Bigg Boss strategies before coming to the house and also Ravi. Swathi nominated Hamida claiming that she has an indifference with her. She also nominated Nataraj.

Viswa nominated Jassi and Manas. While he was nominating, both Viswa and Jassi had an argument. Anee nominated Siri and Jassi. Jassi nominated Viswa and Hamida. Jassi and Viswa has an argument regarding the same. Hamida became emotional claiming that he is the one who hurted her. Ravi nominated Nataraj and Manas. Uma Devi nominated Kajal and Jassi. Hamida nominated Lahari saying that she is rude and Jassi. Shanmukh nominated Sunny and Lobo. Sunny nominated Shannu and Sarayu. Priyanka nominated Shanmukh and Hamida.

Nataraj nominated Ravi saying that he is behaving like himself and is not showing attitude or acting in front of the cameras. Nataraj nominated Jassi saying that he should not be innocent and vulnerable in the Bigg Boss house. Jassi hugged him and turns emotional. Priya nominated Siri and Kajal. Lobo nominated Priya and Ravi. Manas nominated Viswa saying that he tried to connect with him but he didn't reciprocate. Manas also nominated Sarayu. Siri nominated Hamida and Priya. Kajal said that she is super happy to be in Bigg Boss and became emotional. She said that she loves the show and it is like a dream come true for her. She nominated Sarayu and Uma saying that they tried to become an obstacle for dream.

Lahari nominated Hamida saying that she didn't connect well with her and she didn't like how she called her rude. Lahari also nominated Kajal. Later, the housemates are seen trying to resolve the issues raised because of the nominations. Sunny tried to explain that showing emotions is not a good thing and he should always be strong. Bigg Boss announced that Ravi, Manas, Sarayu, Kajal, Hamida and Jassi are in the nominations this week. The precap of tomorrow's episode showcased Bigg Boss giving Viswa the access to use the Power Room and said that two contestants of his choice should give all their things to Bigg Boss. Viswa picked Priya and Ravi.