Bigg Boss shocks inmates with Luxury Budget Task

Tollywood: Bigg Boss is one of the entertaining reality shows in Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni returned as the host for the fourth season. Interestingly, on Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss shocked the inmates by cutting down the points on Luxury Budget Task.

The housemates were given a painting task. 12 contestants were divided into 6 teams. One of them was the moderator and the other one was the Finder.

However, after completing the task, the housemates were in an opinion that they won the task. Bigg Boss too tempted them by sanctioning 14000 points initially. In no time, as the inmates engaged in celebrations, he cut them down to 5000 points, leaving everyone into a big shock.

No one had a clue about why it happened but we may get a clarity on the same, in the next episode.