Bigg Boss Telugu: Can Bigg Boss help these celebrities?

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is generating a lot of interest among the audience and the TV show is consistently performing to its best. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV host. Usually, the Bigg Boss TV show will help celebrities attain more attention. However, the title winners never got enough attention and recognition from the viewers.

Singer Sreerama Chandra came to the TV show, with the hope to get more offers of singing in Telugu. He pinned big hopes about the same but there is no clarity if he is going to gain that. On the other hand, contestants like Uma Devi, Lahari, Swetaa Varma, Priya, and Anee master too came to the TV show to get more chances.

Maanas, Sunny, and Shanmukh who are in the top 5 want to up their game in their careers. We have to wait and see if anyone gets the benefit this season.