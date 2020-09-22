Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is now entering into the third week. In the first two weeks, we have seen the exit of Suryakiran and Karate Kalyani. Now, the third week nominations turned out interesting. As of now, there is no clarity on who will come out.

But, as per the reports, Devi Nagavalli, Ariyana and Mehaboob are in the danger zone now. One among these three would surely come out of the Bigg Boss house. By the end of the third week, we will get a clarity on the same.

Among the three, Devi is giving a tough fight to others but Mehaboob is hardly providing any entertainment in the house. Most of the inmates are not happy with Ariyana and she might come out of the house too if she fails to perform in the third week.